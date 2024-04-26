Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited Raised by Analyst (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Analysts at Desjardins upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of C$3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.52 billion.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CP. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$121.00 to C$119.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$124.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$120.63.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.1 %

TSE CP opened at C$112.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$118.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$108.10. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of C$94.45 and a one year high of C$123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of C$104.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total transaction of C$930,859.57. In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$2,374,638.67. Also, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total value of C$930,859.57. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,758 shares of company stock worth $10,774,715. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

