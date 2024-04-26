William Blair Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for SEI Investments’ current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $66.48 on Friday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.19 and a fifty-two week high of $72.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.33. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $511.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.41 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $1,396,846.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,865,471 shares in the company, valued at $567,415,077.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,122,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,665,197.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total transaction of $1,396,846.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,865,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,415,077.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,333 shares of company stock worth $14,481,612. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SEI Investments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,314,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,566,000 after acquiring an additional 24,621 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,376,000 after acquiring an additional 61,228 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,143,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,890,000 after acquiring an additional 70,937 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,125,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,798,000 after buying an additional 475,226 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 692,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,998,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

