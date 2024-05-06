U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 72.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1,590.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,451,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,082 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,624,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,126,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,598,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,371,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,409,000 after acquiring an additional 587,889 shares during the period.

DFAS stock opened at $60.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $62.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.42.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

