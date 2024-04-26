Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($2.92). The business had revenue of C$47.68 million for the quarter.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

