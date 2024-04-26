Robert W. Baird Boosts Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $208.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $208.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

DOV opened at $179.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. Dover has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $181.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.02.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in Dover by 1.2% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Dover by 2.6% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dover by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Dover by 2.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Dover by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

