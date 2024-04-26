Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $405,000 Holdings in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 52,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Tecnoglass by 27.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TGLS. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tecnoglass currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $54.88 on Friday. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average of $43.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.80.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 38.92%. The business had revenue of $194.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Tecnoglass Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.43%.

About Tecnoglass

(Free Report)

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.