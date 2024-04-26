Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 100.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,350,000. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 14.4% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,899,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,518,000 after acquiring an additional 238,439 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 608,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,796,000 after acquiring an additional 196,739 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 309,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after purchasing an additional 192,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 944,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,374,000 after purchasing an additional 123,837 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCI. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Service Co. International Trading Down 0.9 %

Service Co. International stock opened at $70.83 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.52.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $674,740.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,270.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $674,740.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,270.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 16,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $1,197,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at $71,359,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,675 shares of company stock valued at $15,066,906 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

