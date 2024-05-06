GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Invests $273,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.32. 384,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,357. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $114.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.90.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

