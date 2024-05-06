Hedera (HBAR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $304.48 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 6th. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $4.07 billion and $304.48 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00058895 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00020286 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00014592 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007572 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,738,891,043 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,738,891,042.77982 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.11404688 USD and is up 3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 258 active market(s) with $143,182,267.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

