GAMMA Investing LLC Takes $268,000 Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,531 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAL. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter worth about $210,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter worth about $344,000. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Halliburton by 47.0% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 157,047 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 50,216 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter worth about $208,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE HAL opened at $38.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.12. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Stories

