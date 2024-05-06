Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,366 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $273,493,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $74,688,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,264,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,613,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,123,000 after acquiring an additional 273,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,011.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,713,000 after acquiring an additional 260,607 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.90. The company had a trading volume of 255,138 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.73 and its 200 day moving average is $96.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

