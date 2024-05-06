MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Invests $52,000 in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 479.6% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.78. 1,565,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.48, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.90. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.47 and a 52 week high of $98.19.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

