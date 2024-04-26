Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Update

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,600 shares, a growth of 324.5% from the March 31st total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,334,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Aptevo Therapeutics accounts for 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned about 11.58% of Aptevo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:APVO opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.37. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $90.20.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

