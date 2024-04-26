Focusrite plc Declares Dividend of GBX 2.10 (LON:TUNE)

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Focusrite Stock Down 1.1 %

Focusrite stock opened at GBX 350 ($4.32) on Friday. Focusrite has a 1-year low of GBX 245 ($3.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 610 ($7.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £205.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,180.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 369.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 453.97.

Insider Activity at Focusrite

In other Focusrite news, insider Timothy Paul Carrol acquired 3,386 shares of Focusrite stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.64) per share, for a total transaction of £9,988.70 ($12,337.82). In other news, insider Sally McKone purchased 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 292 ($3.61) per share, with a total value of £20,148 ($24,886.36). Also, insider Timothy Paul Carrol purchased 3,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.64) per share, with a total value of £9,988.70 ($12,337.82). 37.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Focusrite

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, Sonnox, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesizers, grooveboxes, keyboard and pad controllers, MIDI controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

