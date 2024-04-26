Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.74 Per Share

Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.74 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Impact Healthcare REIT’s previous dividend of $1.69. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Impact Healthcare REIT Trading Up 0.1 %

LON IHR opened at GBX 84.40 ($1.04) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £349.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,107.50, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 82.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 84.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.54. Impact Healthcare REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 77.10 ($0.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 102.85 ($1.27).

Insider Buying and Selling at Impact Healthcare REIT

In other news, insider Amanda Aldridge bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £17,200 ($21,245.06). Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Impact Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Impact Healthcare REIT plc is a specialist and responsible owner of care homes and other healthcare properties across the UK. Elderly care is an essential service and demand for it is high and continues to grow as the UK's population gets older. We work with our tenants so we can grow together and help them care for more people, while continuing to improve our homes for their residents.

