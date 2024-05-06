Euler (EUL) Price Hits $5.78 on Major Exchanges

Euler (EUL) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Euler has a total market cap of $96.26 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Euler has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Euler token can currently be bought for $5.78 or 0.00009121 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Euler Token Profile

Euler’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler (EUL) is a digital token for the Euler platform, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol built on Ethereum. It allows users to lend and borrow various digital assets, with features like permissionless lending and efficient risk management. EUL tokens are used for governance, enabling holders to vote on platform decisions, and may be used in reward structures. The platform was founded by Michael Bentley, Doug Hoyte, and Jack Prior in 2021.”

