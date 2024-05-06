AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.35-4.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.48.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.43.
AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.56%.
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.
