AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 6th, 2024

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.35-4.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AECOM

AECOM Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:ACM traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,132. AECOM has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $98.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

About AECOM

(Get Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.