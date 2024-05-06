UMA Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.21 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. UMA has a total market capitalization of $219.59 million and $8.21 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA token can now be purchased for $2.75 or 0.00004339 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, UMA has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About UMA

UMA was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 118,916,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,919,147 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

