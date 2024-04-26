Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc (LON:PMGR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc (LON:PMGR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust’s previous dividend of $1.85. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Stock Performance
Shares of PMGR stock opened at GBX 90.89 ($1.12) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 93.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 103.45. Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust has a one year low of GBX 87 ($1.07) and a one year high of GBX 150 ($1.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of £16.58 million, a P/E ratio of -391.67 and a beta of 0.97.
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Company Profile
