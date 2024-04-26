Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc (LON:PMGR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc (LON:PMGR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust’s previous dividend of $1.85. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PMGR stock opened at GBX 90.89 ($1.12) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 93.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 103.45. Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust has a one year low of GBX 87 ($1.07) and a one year high of GBX 150 ($1.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of £16.58 million, a P/E ratio of -391.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust alerts:

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Premier Portfolio Managers Limited. It is managed by Premier Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy, water and infrastructure sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.