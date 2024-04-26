UBS Group Boosts International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $130.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IBM. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.31.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IBM

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $169.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.00 and a 200-day moving average of $169.97.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.20%.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 21,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 72,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 46.5% during the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 87.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,237,000 after acquiring an additional 40,678 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Business Machines

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.