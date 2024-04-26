Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Short Interest Up 86.3% in April

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,700 shares, an increase of 86.3% from the March 31st total of 199,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.
Almonty Industries Price Performance
Shares of ALMTF stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. Almonty Industries has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42.
Almonty Industries Company Profile
