Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Issued By Paradigm Capital

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Paradigm Capital dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Paradigm Capital analyst J. Woolley now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Paradigm Capital also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.25 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.06.

TSE HBM opened at C$11.10 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.20. The stock has a market cap of C$3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.56.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of C$819.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$710.46 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$117,188.99. In related news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$117,188.99. Also, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

