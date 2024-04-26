AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.14% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.
AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $158.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.88 million. Analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management platform in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology solutions to the financial adviser channel.
