Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $26.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 19.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.05.

MBLY stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $47.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.47. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of -772.31, a PEG ratio of 14.47 and a beta of -0.21.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Mobileye Global’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 129,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,386.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mobileye Global by 33.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in Mobileye Global by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Mobileye Global by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mobileye Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

