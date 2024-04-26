CIBC Boosts Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$12.00

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SES has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$13.00 target price on Secure Energy Services and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.09.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SES

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$11.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of C$5.81 and a one year high of C$11.92.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$429.00 million. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.36%. Analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6699029 EPS for the current year.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$8,302,496.78. In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$8,302,496.78. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total value of C$90,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 751,914 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,853. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Secure Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.