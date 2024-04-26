Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $16.25 to $16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.80.

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals stock opened at $16.20 on Monday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $17.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 85.27.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $51.74 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFPM. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,673,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after buying an additional 171,131 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,296,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,355,000 after purchasing an additional 113,767 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 419,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $7,219,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $549,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

