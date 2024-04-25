Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 224.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,068.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $116,395.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,824 shares of company stock valued at $994,558 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Up 3.3 %

ROL traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.27. 2,448,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,752. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Rollins had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ROL. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

