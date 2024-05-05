MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on MiX Telematics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MIXT

MiX Telematics Stock Performance

NYSE:MIXT remained flat at $14.55 on Friday. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $353.75 million, a P/E ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.02 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 3.72%. Equities analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MiX Telematics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIXT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,753,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 535,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.