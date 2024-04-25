MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Shares Gap Down to $54.04

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $54.04, but opened at $50.45. MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $52.15, with a volume of 4,626 shares trading hands.
MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 77.95 and a beta of 3.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.25.
MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETNs (FNGO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund provides 2x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. The index is highly concentrated and equally weighted. FNGO was launched on Aug 6, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
