Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $27,000 Stock Position in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Free Report) by 329.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PIO. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period.

Invesco Global Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PIO traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.92. 5,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,149. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.61. The firm has a market cap of $289.25 million, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Global Water ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Global Water ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0084 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

