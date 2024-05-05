Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Criteo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Criteo from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Criteo from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.

Shares of Criteo stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.77. 209,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,190. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 0.95. Criteo has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $39.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average is $29.14.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $316.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.35 million. Criteo had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Criteo will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $194,841.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 327,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,584,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 23,331 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $770,856.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,682,668.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $194,841.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 327,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,584,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,607 shares of company stock worth $2,932,315. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Criteo in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

