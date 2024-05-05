Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 88,259 Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 88,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 46,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAR traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $21.11. 551,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,224. The stock has a market cap of $966.84 million, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $23.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.42.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

