Millburn Ridgefield Corp Makes New $84,000 Investment in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,192,000. Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $806,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the third quarter worth about $466,000.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOD traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,836. The company has a market capitalization of $206.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.21 and its 200 day moving average is $78.20. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12 month low of $69.01 and a 12 month high of $84.93.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

