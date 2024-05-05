Millburn Ridgefield Corp Invests $190,000 in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 392,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 33,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PHO traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.15. The company had a trading volume of 110,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,172. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.19.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

