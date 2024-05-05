Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE SDPI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,230. Superior Drilling Products has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of -0.03.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 62.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

About Superior Drilling Products

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. ( NYSE:SDPI ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 91,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Superior Drilling Products at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.44% of the company's stock.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

