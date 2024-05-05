Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Superior Drilling Products Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE SDPI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,230. Superior Drilling Products has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of -0.03.
Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 62.62%.
About Superior Drilling Products
Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.
