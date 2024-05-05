iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Shares Sold by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,361 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 1.01% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $7,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 5,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 64.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $446,000.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares MSCI Spain ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.77. The company had a trading volume of 221,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,764. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $32.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average is $30.02.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.