Power Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Power Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 52,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 2.8% of Power Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,580,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,656. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $85.56. The firm has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.10 and its 200 day moving average is $77.44.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

