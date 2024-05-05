Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 239,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,254,000. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises 10.3% of Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 228,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 421,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after buying an additional 54,035 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after buying an additional 33,970 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.97. 340,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,404. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average of $46.83. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $47.19.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile
The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
