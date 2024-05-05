Millburn Ridgefield Corp Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,126 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned 2.04% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,003,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,636,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 1,501.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 56,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 52,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Price Performance

Shares of TUR stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $41.50. 85,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,047. The company has a market capitalization of $246.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day moving average is $35.77. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $41.50.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

