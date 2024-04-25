Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Boosts Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 1,127.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $2,094,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,199,255.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $2,094,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,199,255.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of KNSL stock traded down $5.50 on Thursday, reaching $453.09. 164,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,285. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $493.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.89. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.33 and a twelve month high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $351.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KNSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $434.00 to $544.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

