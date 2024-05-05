BITICA COIN (BDCC) 1-Day Volume Hits $10.29

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 5th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded up 0% against the US dollar. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $723.76 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00011685 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001512 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,901.84 or 1.00016447 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00012636 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009069 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.17 or 0.00097313 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,091,480,181 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04000835 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.