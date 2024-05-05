Klaytn One Day Trading Volume Hits $9.01 Million (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $666.62 million and $9.01 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000473 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Klaytn Profile
Klaytn’s genesis date was June 24th, 2019. Klaytn’s total supply is 5,941,880,851 coins and its circulating supply is 3,628,372,318 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.foundation. The Reddit community for Klaytn is https://reddit.com/r/klaytn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Klaytn
