ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Motco increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $5.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $469.98. 4,586,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,467,846. The firm has a market cap of $425.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $370.92 and a twelve month high of $483.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $470.58 and its 200-day moving average is $442.55.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

