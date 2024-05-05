General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in General Dynamics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in General Dynamics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 438,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 239,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 17.0% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at $29,816,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.53.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $288.14. 974,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,434. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.47 and a 200-day moving average of $263.37. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $296.50. The firm has a market cap of $79.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

