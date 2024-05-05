Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.15-8.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.5-23.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.51 billion.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $256.33. The stock had a trading volume of 970,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,668. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.69 and a 200 day moving average of $214.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.36. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $153.74 and a twelve month high of $265.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PWR. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $255.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Quanta Services

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret B. Shannon sold 8,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.92, for a total value of $2,042,918.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.