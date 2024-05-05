Millburn Ridgefield Corp Acquires 17,672 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 455.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,672 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hill Island Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.40. 565,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,901. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $115.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.97. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

