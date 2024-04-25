Bank of New Hampshire Has $456,000 Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Cintas were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 3.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 30.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 2,050.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 5.6% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 198.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $665.25. The stock had a trading volume of 286,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,205. The firm has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.27. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $438.59 and a twelve month high of $704.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $646.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $591.73.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.21.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

