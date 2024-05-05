Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,325,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,511 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $68,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COWZ. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.78. 2,302,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.61.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

