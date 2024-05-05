Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.31-2.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.225-7.375 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.14 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.57-0.59 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.77.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE HWM traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,147,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.97. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $79.47. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.70 and a 200-day moving average of $57.97.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.