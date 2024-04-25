Bank of New Hampshire Sells 914 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of IBB traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,008,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,788. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $141.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

